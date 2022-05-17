Women must explore prospects for community development

File photo/ Women empowerment

Source: GNA

Women must explore higher prospects and opportunities for the development of their communities, Mrs. Regina Dede Amanquah Assembly Member for the Laaloi Electoral Area in Kpone the Municipal capital of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has urged.

Mrs. Amanquah made the remarks during the second edition of an event to honour over 500 Women including widows and People Living with Disability (PWDs) within the Kone-Katamanso Municipality.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Kpone on the sidelines of the event, Mrs. Amanquah stated that women played an integral role in every community development stressing that women should be given the needed opportunities to explore their potential.



She said most times men gained undue advantages over women which sometimes made women coil up, a situation she said made many women vulnerable.



Mrs. Amanquah challenged corporate entities within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality to extend some support to less privileged women in the communities, especially during festive seasons.

She also challenged the youth most especially the ladies to venture into trades that could give them some decent earnings, adding that it was essential for a woman to run her own business.



Ms. Joyce Mensah a beneficiary at the event thanked the Assemblywomen for the gesture, saying the event should be organized frequently.



Over 500 women were given clothes detergents and hand sanitizers among other items.