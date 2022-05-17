0
Menu
News

Women must explore prospects for community development

Women Empowermenttt.jfif File photo/ Women empowerment

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: GNA

Women must explore higher prospects and opportunities for the development of their communities, Mrs. Regina Dede Amanquah Assembly Member for the Laaloi Electoral Area in Kpone the Municipal capital of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has urged.

Mrs. Amanquah made the remarks during the second edition of an event to honour over 500 Women including widows and People Living with Disability (PWDs) within the Kone-Katamanso Municipality.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Kpone on the sidelines of the event, Mrs. Amanquah stated that women played an integral role in every community development stressing that women should be given the needed opportunities to explore their potential.

She said most times men gained undue advantages over women which sometimes made women coil up, a situation she said made many women vulnerable.

Mrs. Amanquah challenged corporate entities within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality to extend some support to less privileged women in the communities, especially during festive seasons.

She also challenged the youth most especially the ladies to venture into trades that could give them some decent earnings, adding that it was essential for a woman to run her own business.

Ms. Joyce Mensah a beneficiary at the event thanked the Assemblywomen for the gesture, saying the event should be organized frequently.

Over 500 women were given clothes detergents and hand sanitizers among other items.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest
Woman rendered cripple for snatching another's husband
Kumawood actor Osei Tutu is dead
Manasseh Azure quizzes over declassification of Achimota Forest
The pain, struggles associated with divorce - Gloria Sarfo shares experience
Adongo reveals how he rejected an ambush meeting with the Finance Minister
Kennedy Agyapong declares intention to contest for NPP flagbearer position
The four lost voices under Akufo-Addo
Over 15 Hearts of Oak players hospitalized as strange disease hits camp
Relocation of Abossey Okai spare parts dealers hit rock