Women need equal access to financial resources, opportunities – Gender Minister

Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Source: GNA

Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, has called for women to be granted equal access to financial resources, educational opportunities, and entrepreneurial support.

“When we invest in women, we invest in the prosperity of our nation,” she said.



Madam Abudu said this at the Gender Ministry’s fifth annual Summit held in Accra.



The Ministry launched its maiden annual summit in August 2019 and has since been institutionalised to become an annual event to enable the Ministry to brief its stakeholders on the performance of the entire sector to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency in service delivery.



The theme for this year’s Summit is: “Sustainable Social Protection and Social Welfare: A Key to Financial Inclusion for the Vulnerable”.



Madam Abudu said the Ministry stood for an inclusive society that ensured all citizens had equal opportunity to participate in nation-building and a chance to realise their full potential irrespective of their status.

She said financial inclusion was important, adding that: “It is not merely about providing the vulnerable with monetary support, but also about empowering them with the tools and knowledge to manage their finances, make informed decisions, and contribute meaningfully to our economy.”



The Minister said access to credit, savings mechanisms, and insurance must be made available and tailored to the unique needs of the most marginalised.



Madam Abudu said people must recognise that gender equality was integral to those processes.



She said in collaboration with key partners, the integrated Social Services were in 170 Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies (MMDAs) with 160 enrolled on the Social Welfare Information Management Systems (SWIMS) for effective case management and referrals.



“Given the role social protection and welfare service play in the protection of the vulnerable, we need to ensure our programmes create opportunities for their full participation in governance as well as inclusion in the local economy,” the Minister stated.

Madam Abudu announced that payments to Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) beneficiaries and School Feeding Caterers were up to date with the 6th cycle LEAP payments ongoing.



Mr Osama Makkawai Khogali, Country Representative, UNICEF, called for the scaling up of the integrated social service flagship initiative of the Government supported by many developing partners.



He called on stakeholders to find sustainable and innovative financial solutions to support the Gender Ministry since it was one of the least funded social sector institutions receiving less than 0.6 per cent of the Government’s total expenditure.