Women's League: Betway sponsorship will not lead to match fixing - Top official

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The Vice-Chair of the women football Mrs. Rosalyn Amo has opined that the decision by Betway to sponsor women’s football in Ghana would not lead to match-fixing.
The Ghana Football Association has announced the partnership deal with Betway betting company agreeing to sponsor women’s football in Ghana.
Responding to a question on whether the decision by the betting company to sponsor women’s football would affect the quality of play and lead to match-fixing rubbished that assertion.
She stated emphatically that if the laws of the game strictly adhere that no one can influence the matches.
She posited that the sponsorship was is a good step for women’s football because they have been admonishing cooperate bodies and institutions to support them.
She was speaking on Rainbow Radio Accra.
- 2021 AFCON: GFA lied to President Akufo-Addo – Country Man Songo
- Football administrators are more interested in making money than executing their duties – Charles Taylor
- Dr. Tony Aubynn reveals why it will be difficult for GFA to get Otto Addo
- GFA bans Bofoakwa Tano CEO for two years
- GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert is a total waste of money – Nii Lante
- Read all related articles