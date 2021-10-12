Women urged to take Christ in this contemporary world

President of the Christian Mothers Association, Kumasi, Mrs. Hannah Essuman

Women in Ghana and the world as a whole have been cautioned to take Christ to win over the storm in this contemporary world.

According to the President of the Christian Mothers Association in the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi, Mrs. Hannah Essuman, only Christ can win over the storm in this contemporary world.



Speaking at the 8th triennial Archdiocesan conference and annual fundraising ceremony in aid of Christian Mothers Association Vocational school at Akropong in the Ashanti region, she said Christian mothers can only hold their anchor in difficult times with prayers and making Christ the focus of their daily lives.



Professor Ibok Oduro, Former Provokes of College of Science at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, giving the key address on behalf of Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice-Chancellor, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on the theme for the occasion, “As a Christian Mother, will your anchor hold in this contemporary world”? entreated Christian mothers to live to please Christ but not for their personal interest.



“I want to speak on the title, 'Christian mother'. When you have a name, the name has two things; it is an identity and it carries character. If you have just say mothers, anybody can carry mother as a title but for you to specifically say a Christian Mother, it means that name's identity is formed in Christ and once it’s in Christ, it means it carries Christ character so Christian mother is an identity; a character that carries responsibility. I cannot carry that name and act anyhow.”



“It becomes an honor and responsibility for me to live a life that speaks Christ portrays Christ, demonstrates Christ, and promotes Christ. That means the name you are carrying is not an ordinary name, it's a supernatural name, it carries a supernatural power and that power translates into the lives of people; in that, when they see you, they see Christ, you speak Christ, you proclaim Christ, you dance Christ, everything about you becomes a lifestyle.



“And God wants us to be reminded that we are carrying a name that should portray him in whatever we do. Whether we sell groundnut, play drums, dance, or do whatsoever in the marketplace, Christ must be at the center of it, that is the name you are carrying.”

“It means that when they mention Christian Mother, it carries the power of nurturing in love to produce the next generation; Godly generation that will reflect Christ and Christ alone; therefore you will not be talking about men marrying men or women marrying women”



According to her, Jesus Christ spent a lot of time with women and being a Christian Mother you have the power to walk straight into the holy of the holies to intercede for your generation.



The Chairpersons for the ceremony, Sir Knight and Mrs. Fosuaba Banahene called on mothers to train children on natural resource benefits to humans and the country as a whole.



According to them, children knowing natural benefits won’t go into illegal mining, galamsey, cutting down trees to destroy our water bodies, and polluting the air we breathe.



The five days programme which was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Independence hall park from Wednesday 6th October to Sunday 10th October 2021, was attended by hundreds of Christian mothers Association members in the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi.



The programme was honored by a lot of dignitaries including the Catholic Archbishop of Kumasi, Most Reverend Gabriel Justice Yaw Anokye, Nana Agyenim Boateng I, Otumfour Wereduhene, Nana Boadiwaa Amponim I, Aduam Bekwai Hemaa, Michael Yaw Essuman, CEO of Mikany Enterprise and Reverend Father Dennis Yaw Berima, Spiritual Director, Christian Mothers Association in Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi.