Women urged to take their health care serious

NGO giving free healthcare to residents of Kutito Number 2 in the Savannah Region

Source: Adam Sahanaa

Residents of Kutito Number 2, a farming community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have benefited from free medical care.

The free 'medicare' was served to the residents by Grateful Givers, a non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation based in Accra to make healthcare provision easy and accessible for the residents.



Some health conditions screened and cared for included malaria, cervical and breast cancers, typhoid, anaemia, deworming, dental care, HBP, Diabetes among others.



Kutito Number 2, is a farming community with few commuters engaged in trading, hence time to attend hospital health care is an issue.



Also, the community has no access to roads, pipe-borne water, and electricity, forcing the residents to access healthcare and other social amenities in the surrounding areas or Damongo, the municipal capital



In all, over three hundred residents(300 children, women, and men) profited from the project.

Maame Akosua Serwaa Gyening, a nursing philanthropist and founder of the Grateful Givers, Speaking on the sidelines of the exercise, urged women to take their health care seriously, especially with the issues of cervical and breast cancers



She said she chose the Kutito Number 2 community because it was one of the most deprived places in the Savannah Region.



According to her, the community lacks many social amenities which undoubtedly has negative health implications on their lives.



"Okay, Kutito Number 2 has no health facility, it has no pipe-borne water and other amenities. This makes them very vulnerable, hence the intervention," she said.



She commended the West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate for the support given to her and her team and pledged to do more.

"This is not the end, my next project will be to support students with school bags. At my visit to Laribanga the last time, I saw children coming back from school with empty rice sacks as their school bags, I was touched, and will want to help them," she said



Mrs. Maame Akosua urged duty bearers to live up to their task by attending to the needs of the people whom they rule.



Some of the beneficiaries commended the Grateful Givers for the gesture and pleaded with other organisations who can support them to come to their aid.



One of them, Sahadatu Zakaria, said she has been sick for many years, but due to distance, she has not been able to go to the hospital for a checkup.