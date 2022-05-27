Wontumi, COKA, who leads the NPP in Ashanti Region?

NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and Odeheho Kwaku Apiah pupolarly known as COKA

The New Patriotic Party will be holding its regional executive elections from today May 27 and May 28 and one of the region’s gaining momentum is the Ashanti Regional Elections as five aspiring candidates are contesting for the position for the Ashanti Regional chairmanship.

Whoever leads the region in this poll will be expected to play a major role in the party’s bid to ‘break the eight’.



While all the candidates stand a good chance of winning the chairmanship, events on the ground indicate that it is more of a two-horse race between the incumbent and Odeneho Appiah.



The contestants are incumbent Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, who is gunning for a third term; a former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA); a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi; a former Asokwa Constituency Chairman, Robert Asare-Bediako, popularly known as Chairman Asare-Bediako, and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah.



Chairman Wontumi



Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi is a businessman and Owner of Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited and the incumbent regional chairman.



He has been Chairman of the region for two terms and believes that if he serves as the Regional Chairman for a third term, he will be able to help the party ‘break the 8’.

Chairman Wontumi believes he will win the election having served the party well, citing the number of votes of the party has gained since he assumed office as the chairman.



“Since 1992 to 2016 the elections have been different or every 8 years, elections change so the 2016 it was about 2.2million people who voted in Ashanti region.



“We have increased the votes in Ashanti region since I became the chairman by God’s grace. We have another strategy to break the 8,” he told journalists after his vetting on May 20.



But Ben Ephson has predicted Chairman Wontumi will lose his position in the upcoming elections of the governing party.



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah



Odeheho Kwaku Apiah pupolarly known as COKA is the major contender against the incumbent chairman, Antwi Boasiako.

He said he is on a mission to rescue the party as he intends to change the face of the party for rebuilding while he works to ensure his leadership will work hard to break the 8.



COKA has pledged to resource the party and work with all members to ensure that it becomes attractive to the people when voted into power.



The political campaigner has served the party as a constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre for over a decade.



Robert Asare-Bediako



Robert Asare-Bediako in 2018 contested the position of regional chairman but withdrew at the eleventh hour.



He is however back to contest the position again this year.

Sometime last month, he boldly admitted to taking money from party leaders to declare support for Wontumi in 2018 polls.



In an interview he granted to the state broadcaster in the Ashanti Region, Garden City Radio on Thursday, May 5, 2022, he said;



"I was called by party leaders to step down for Wontumi at the time. They promised to pay for all I'd spent so accepted. I left for the USA to move on with my life after the elections. Later I was invited by the party hierarchy, and they paid an amount as compensation. So yes if you ask me...I was paid, in fact, all the debt incurred was paid in full. If for nothing at all I campaigned on the ticket of the party and that alone is a plus for them…," he stated.



According to Asare-Bediako, his decision to bow out of the race then was reached upon circumstances beyond his control so there was nothing he could do but to step aside for incumbent Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako, aka Wontumi to go solo.



However, he has revealed that he won't be stepping down again this year indicating that only God can stop him.



Asare-Bediako 67, used to be one of the longest serving Chairman in the Ashanti Region after he served for 24 years. The astute politician promises to strengthen the foundation of the party when voted in to power adding the current chairman had neglected the grassroots and it was time to rebuild that foundation to hold the party together.

Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah



Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah is the founding member of the NPP USA branch, he also founded the Friends of John Agyekum Kufuor in 1994. The philanthropist and a businessman it was time the structures of the NPP in the Ashanti Region were made to work for the benefit of all members, instead of building the party around individuals.



This he says he will ensure when voted as Regional Chairman.



Kwasi Owusu Aduomi Kwasi Owusu Aduomi, 62, is a former Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways and former Member of Parliament for Ejisu.



He believes he will help the party break the 8 when given the chance as chairman of the region. He also believes he will be able to lead the party to restore lost glory in the region as he is a unifier.



