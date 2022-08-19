Wontumi and Adorye must be sanctioned - NPP National Vice Chairman

NPP flag | File photo

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, must be sanctioned along with a former Parliamentary aspirant, Hopeson Adorye.

This is the view of the first Vice Chairman of the NPP, Danquah Smith, whose views are based on breaches of the party's code of conduct relative to upcoming presidential primaries.



Commenting on recent disciplinary issues in the party on Accra-based Adom FM, August 17, Smith who is popularly referred to as Chairman Butey; asserted that it was time for the party to crack the whip on errant members.



“The actions of Wontumi and Hopeson Adorye were wrong and for the group who went for the walk we wrote them a letter to stop but they didn’t so they should be sanctioned. I recommend they suspend the aforementioned for their actions,” he said.



Hopeson Adorye, a pro-Alan Kyerematen activist, was a lead convener of the 'Aduru wo so,' march that was held in Kumasi over the weekend in support of Alan's yet-to-be declared presidential bid.



Whiles making comments at the event, Adorye stoked intra-party chatter when he suggested that members of the Dombo faction in the NPP had always accepted to be Vice Presidential candidates.

He has since apologized for the statement and his principal, Alan Kyerematen, has also reacted to the issue, calling for unity as the party approaches the 2024 polls.



On his part, Chairman Wontumi, is known to have openly campaigned for the candidature of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who has also yet to declare his intention to contest for the flagbearership.



The party, through the General Secretary and National Organizer, has promised to ensure that laid down rules are expressly enforced in the runup to the keenly awaited presidential primaries.



