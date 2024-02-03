Wontumi at Antoa shrine is a disgrace to NPP - Suspended constituency chairman

Suspended New Patriotic Party chairman for Manhyia South Constituency, Ofori-Atta popularly known as Tomtom, has described as disgraceful the altercation between the Ashanti Regional chairman of the party Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi and Otufmuo’s Kokosohene Nana Kwaku Duah.

According Chairman Tomtom, the alleged curse placed on Kokosohene which has landed the two at the shrine of the Antoa deity is a disgraceful incident, likely to affect the party’s political fortunes in the 2024 general elections.



“We have to take time and address this issue so we end it because as a regional chairman, having to be dragged to Antoa is a disgrace to the party.



"We are in an election year and it won’t help the party,” he stated in an interview on Hello FM.



Following a recent dispute where Wontumi allegedly cursed the Kokosohene, accusing him of falsely implicating him in derogatory remarks against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the matter was brought to the Manhyia Palace for resolution.



However, the caretakers at the Antoa shrine to whom the curse was directed, are reported to have stated that the issue was not adequately settled at Manhyia, hindering his ability to perform the necessary rituals to lift the curse.

Wontumi and the Kokosohene reportedly visited the shrine to overturn the curse, but conflicting narratives presented at the sacred place prompted the caretakers to direct them back to Manhyia for a proper resolution.



The dispute revolves around allegations that Wontumi insulted Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the NPP's parliamentary vetting process.



The Kumasi Traditional Council recently cleared Wontumi of these allegations, but the curse placed on the Kokosohene remains unresolved until a comprehensive settlement is reached at Manhyia.



However according to Ofori-Atta, the idea of the party’s regional chairman trooping to a shrine does not auger well for a party brand in current times.





GA/SARA



