Wontumi dominates Twitter trends after securing third term victory

Sun, 29 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wontumi secures third term as Ashanti Region NPP chairman

Wontumi beats Coka in keenly contested regional executives election

NPP holds regional executive elections

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi on Saturday, May 28, 2022 fought off fierce competition to retain his seat for a third term.

His landslide victory over his main contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah also known as Chairman Coka did not come easy as Kumasi became the center of attraction on Saturday.

At the close of polls, Bernard Antwi- Boasiako retained his seat with 464 while Coka managed 306 votes.

Other contenders in the race were Kofi Adum Bawuah (3 votes), Asare Bediako Robert (20 votes)

and Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (9 votes).

Almost 24 hours after the declaration of polls, Wontumi’s victory has taken centerstage on Twitter with various reactions being expressed by some users on the social media website.

According to some users, the victory of Wontumi who is said to be an ally of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s upcoming flagbearer elections, sets the stage for a Dr Bawumia victory.

See some Twitter reactions to Wontumi’s victory below:



























