Wontumi files nomination for re-election

Chairman Wontumi12566789 Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has filed nomination forms to seek re-election.

The forms were filed by his campaign team, led by the Bosomtwe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Aikens Addai-Poku.

Chairman Wontumi is seeking re-election as regional Chairman for the third time.

Mr. Aikens expressed the hope that delegates in the region will renew Wontumi's mandate to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.

In a related development, the former Presiding Member for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Abraham Boadi also known as "Opooman" has also filed his forms to contest for the position of second Vice Chairman of the NPP in the region.

