Wontumi gave each of 47 constituencies GHC 200,000 for his re-election - NDC Communicator alleges

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abass Nurudeen seems not happy with the reelection of Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi as NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman.

He claimed Wontumi’s style of politics in the region is “worrying” – with claims that he manipulates elections to his favour.

Abbas Nurudeen who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' also made some wild allegations that Wontumi paid GHc 200,000 to each of the 47 constituencies.

He questioned the source of funds which Wontumi used during the election.

“Chairman Wontumi has chopped GHc 10million he took from Exim bank for maize farming at Ejura,” he alleged.

According to him, the NDC will investigate him if they come to power in 2025.

“He (Wontumi) is one of the first people that will go to jail when NDC comes to power in 2025,” he said.

