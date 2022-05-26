0
Wontumi has his positives - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaks

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stopped short of declaring his total support for the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, ahead of the regional elections on Friday.

Hon. Kyei-Mensah says Chairman Wontumi is one of the best persons to lead the NPP in the Ashanti Region in the quest to Break the 8-year electoral cycle.

He indicated that though the party in its current state is going through some challenges, he still thinks it will require someone with experience such as Wontumi to rectify them.

Speaking on Fox 97.9FM political show in Kumasi, the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, said Chairman Wontumi has a huge influence in NPP politics and credited him for his role in reviving the party in the region since his election as Chairman.

"Let's be honest; we all know the role Wontumi played in the NPP, especially prior to the 2016 elections. He did a lot to revive the grassroots and has seen the party win two successive elections. Wontumi has done well and deserves to be commended" He noted.

The Majority Leader further emphasized "Yes, it true things are not the way they used to be and will require some review. Some say being the incumbent, and having been around for a while, has the requisite experience to fix things."

