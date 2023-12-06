Wontumi is feeding Akufo-Addo with lies – Akwasi Nti

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s perspective about issues related to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region may be compromised due to reports he is fed by the party’s Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairmen Wontumi.

This is according to Akwasi Nti, a former chairman of the NPP in the Fomena Constituency.



“Everything he is reporting are lies. I used to be part of it and it was due to such things that brought fights between us always, leading me to part ways with Wontumi.



"Telling lies about people and pushing false narratives, instances include his claim that the president doesn’t like KT Hammond so we should push him out, the president is against Fomena MP and so we should remove him. He said the same about Kumawu MP Basuah and Akwasi Gyamfi,” Nti alleged in an interview on Top Radio’s Final Point programme hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang (Governor).



Mr Nti who was addressing a conversation on the crowd pulled by former NPP flagbearer hopeful cum independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen during his recently held walk in Kumasi said Wontumi’s actions have largely contributed to disunity in the NPP in the region.



“It is such lies that have led to the party near collapse of the party. Who would have thought of a day Alan Kyerematen would hold such a walk?” he questioned while denying leaving the NPP to support Alan’s Movement for Change.

In August this year, Mr Kyerematen came third in a special delegates election to select five candidates for the flagbearer contest of the NPP.



Ahead of a final election held on November 4, Mr Kyerematen who had resigned from the ruling government as minister for trade and industry, confirmed his exit from the NPP.



In a statement announcing his exit, Mr Kyerematen grounded his decision on what he described as maltreatment against himself and his supporters by the leadership of the party.



Mr Kyerematen’s independent ticket makes the Ashanti Region a key area to watch in the 2024 presidential election.



The region which is his home region also serves as a stronghold for the NPP which he has over the years sought to lead on multiple occasions.





