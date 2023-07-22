Wontumi is intimidating Ashanti NPP delegates to vote for Bawumia – Alan’s boy

Ashanti Regional Chairman, NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Former Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and a supporter of Alan Kyerematen’s presidential bid Abraham Boadi popularly Known as Opooman has alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is employing intimidation tactics to influence party delegates in favor of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for the NPP flagbearer position.

According to him, Chairman Wontumi is instilling fear in delegates to secure their votes for Dr. Bawumia.



His allegations stem from a recent video that surfaced, showing Chairman Wontumi interacting with party officials during Vice President Bawumia's visit to the Oforikrom constituency.



In the said video, Chairman Wontumi is seen directly asking individuals, purportedly NPP delegates, whom they would vote for, and each person approached openly endorsed Dr. Bawumia.



Opooman expressed his disapproval of Chairman Wontumi's actions, condemning what he perceives as intimidation tactics aimed at influencing the delegates' voting decisions.



"Wontumi is intimidating NPP delegates in Ashanti Region. He has pocketed NPP in Ashanti as if it is his personal property. We're not afraid of anyone here in Kumasi. Some of us, when we started working for the party, Wontumi wasn't a member. The party was formed in 1992, and in 1994, I had my party card. By then, Wontumi was not a member; he was a pastor organizing prayers on Ahinsan School Park," he stated.

Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV, he accused Chairman Wontumi of treating the NPP in the region as his personal property, which he believes may have negative implications for the party in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his campaign has promised to appoint 10 party members from each constituency into government positions when elected flagbearer and subsequently president.



Alan Kyerematen on the other hand has stated that his tenure will see all delegates of the party being placed on a monthly salary and a social security policy.



The other contenders in the race are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.

Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



