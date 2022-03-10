Wontumi is the cause of lack of development in the Ashanti Region - Nti Asamoah

Akwasi Nti Asamoah (right) and Chairman Wontumi

Former NPP Chairman says Wontumi never executes projects he is awarded

Blame Wontumi and not Akufo-Addo for lack of development, Nti Asamoah



Wontumi must be removed as NPP chairman



Former NPP Chairman for the Fomena Constituency, Akwasi Nti Asamoah, has accused Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, of being the cause of the lack of development in the region.



In an interview on Nhyira FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Asamoah said that Antwi Boasiako, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was awarded several contracts that would have led to the development of the region but he failed to execute them.



He added that because of several stalled projects in the Ashanti Region, the NPP (New Patriotic Party) was gradually becoming unpopular in the region.

“He (Chairman Wontumi) is destroying the party. He has turned the party into a business, go to Taabuom, the contract for the road there was given to Wontumi, has he not done it?



“Let us put him (Wontumi) aside otherwise he will destroy the Ashanti land … It is not Akufo-Addo who has not performed well, no president we have had has performed better than Akufo-Addo.



“… but when contracts for projects come, some individuals go for them and even execute them and one of such individuals is Chairman Wontumi. If we remove Wontumi as chairman of the Ashanti Region and put someone else there, the development we are going to have in the region in the remaining two and a half years will shock you," he said in Twi.



He added that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should not be held responsible for the lack of development in the region but Chairman Wontumi should be blamed for it since he controls most activities in the region.