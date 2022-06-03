Wontumi lied, we’ve never declared support for John Boadu – NPP Chairman

Bernard Antwi- Boasiako, Ashanti NPP regional chairman

An Nyiaeso constituency chairman for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Ashanti region has taken a swipe at the regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Wontumi over claims that all chairmen in the region have declared support for John Boadu, incumbent and aspiring General Secretary.

At the campaign launch of Mr. Boadu at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, Bernard Antwi Boasiako said all Executives under him including TESCON have all thrown their weight behind John Boadu as General Secretary, adding that the Ashanti region has declared full support for his candidature.



But in an interview on Kumasi-based Sompa FM monitored by purefmonline.com on Thursday, June 2, Mr. George Kofi Adjei, known publicly as GEOKAD denied knowledge of any meeting with Wontumi where a declaration of support was made. He tells Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye, ‘that statement is a lie’.



”We’ve never said anywhere that we(Constituency chairmen) in this region support John Boadu, never. It’s barely a week since we voted and not a single council meeting has been held, so where from all these lies. We haven’t send him to deliver any message of that sort. Whatever Wontumi said to John Boadu is his own thinking or assumptions, and he cannot think or decide for all of us.”



According to him, the Ashanti region needs representation at the National level, which is only possible by electing the candidates from the region.

"I don’t do tribal politics, but I’m saying this on record; the NPP cannot boast that the heart and strength of the party lies here and still struggle to find any of our people at the national level, that is not right. It is time the party realizes that we matter in the decision-making of the party. This is the time. Wontumi only spoke his mind. He cannot dictate for any of us. We haven’t sent him to anyone’s campaign to say anything,” he stressed.



The NPP is set to host its National Delegates’ Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region next month to elect national executives to steer the affairs of the party for the 2024 general elections.



The event is expected to come off from Tuesday, July 14 to Thursday, July 16, 2022.