Wontumi never spent ¢1 trillion on polls, he only paid for transportation - Special Aide

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has dismissed claims by a 'hardworking member of his team,' that he (Wontumi) spent over one trillion old Ghana cedis to secure re-election as Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP.



A statement issued by his special aide, Andy Owusu, said that Duncan Opoku Boateng - who made the allegation in an interview with Top FM - was either making fun or speaking out of ignorance.



"We wish to put on record that, Chairman Wontumi NEVER spent such an amount of money to win the Regional Chairmanship contest. Just like all other aspirants, Chairman Wontumi provided means of transportation to delegates and that can NEVER amount to over ¢1 trillion.

"Maybe Duncan Opoku Boateng was either making fun or speaking out of ignorance. Does he know the value of ¢1 Trillion? Does the total GDP of Ghana even reach ¢1 trillion? Does the Rich person in Ghana even have ¢1 Trillion? Let's be serious for once," the statement read in part.



In the said interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Opoku Boateng said that he was surprised by the amount of money Wontumi spent and that it was during the polls that he believed that his boss was really rich.



He added that no candidate in the NPP’s Ashanti Regional election spent more money on the election than Wontumi.



“This was an elastic election … from day one if we add all the expenditure we have inquired in Chairman Wontumi’s camp, we have spent not less than 1 trillion (cedis)… I am telling the truth we have spent not less than 1 trillion (cedis). I can give you the breakdown.



“People say that Chairman Wontumi is rich. I hadn’t seen his physical cash before but this election has made me believe that he is really rich. The man spent over 1 trillion (cedis). Nobody spent more money than Wontumi," he added.

Opoku Boateng, however, indicated added that his boss did not win the regional chairmanship of the party only because of the money he spent but also because of his track record of delivering for the party.







STATEMENT: Wontumi Never Spent Over ¢1 Trillion In Winning Regional Election



The attention of the Office of the newly elected Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako popular known as Chairman Wontumi has been drawn to an online publication by www.ghanaweb.com with the headline, "Wontumi Spent over ¢1 trillion in winning the regional election-Aide Alleges"



According to www.ghanaweb.com, it was an interview between Top FM and Duncan Opoku Boateng.

We wish to put on record that, Chairman Wontumi NEVER spent such an amount of money to win the Regional Chairmanship contest. Just like all other aspirants, Chairman Wontumi provided means of transportation to delegates and that can NEVER amount to over ¢1 trillion.



Maybe Duncan Opoku Boateng was either making fun or speaking out of ignorance. Does he know the value of ¢1 Trillion? Does the total GDP of Ghana even reach ¢1 trillion? Does the Rich person in Ghana even have ¢1 Trillion? Let's be serious for once.



We would like to also put on record that, the ONLY OFFICIAL AIDE and OPERATION MANAGER of Chairman Wontumi is Mr Andy Owusu.



Mr Duncan Opoku Boateng is one of the Harding working team members for Chairman Wontumi but not the special Aide.



We would like to entreat the general public, media houses and the New Patriotic Party to completely disregard the misleading publication by Top FM and www.ghanaweb.com.

For and on behalf of Chairman Wontumi



Signed



Mr Andy Owusu



Special Aide to Chairman Wontumi