Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has stated that the controversy around the Tano Nimiri forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region is much ado about nothing.

According to him, records show that Akonta mining limited - a firm which belongs to Chairman Wontumi - the Ashanti regional chairman of the governing NPP, has no business in the forest reserve.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Morning show, Kweku Baako explained, "I have checked all the licences they hold from 2011, 2012 till date and it doesn't have one for forest reserve. But the last one which the company's application is pending, the one in August, it has not been approved but that is in the forest reserve. So, what was the company doing there?...They had no business being in that particular place doing anything because, first of all, they haven't approved that licence."



He said the New Patriotic Party, NPP, needs to get to the bottom of the issue since it involves a key member of the governing party.



He stressed, "this is tough call, a really tough call, that again how this matter is handled would either enhance the integrity of the fight or diminish it.



"The issue is not that they have applied for a licence to go into a forest reserve. The issue is that you don't have a licence yet but the company is there. Why? What kind of impunity is that?", he exclaimed.

Some personnel from the Forestry Commission were recently chased out from the Tano Nimiri forest reserve by some muscular men allegedly working for Chairman Wontumi's Akonta mining.



Following the incident, Akonta Mining Ltd, said the company has a mining lease to operate in the forest reserve but the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission contradicted that view.



A statement by the Minerals Commission indicated that, "as indicated in the Ministry’s Press Statement, dated 30th September 2022, Akonta Mining Ltd has a pending application dated 25th August 2022, for a Mining Lease over an area within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve. That application has not been determined by the Minister, who is mandated by law, to grant or refuse such applications.



"And for the avoidance of any doubt, Akonta Mining Limited has NO mining lease, mineral right, and/or permit to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, and steps are currently being undertaken to enforce the Minister’s Directive issued on 30th September 2022."



