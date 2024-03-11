Wontumi 'selling' NPP running mate slot to the highest bidder - Chairman Tom Tom alleges

Chairman Tom Tom and Chairman Wontumi of the NPP

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has been accused of allegedly trading the presidential running mate slot of the party for his personal gains.

According to the Manhyia South Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, popularly known as Tom Tom, this politically destructive development must be checked before it breaks the party’s front in their stronghold of Ashanti Region.



In separate radio interviews on Kumasi-based Sompa FM and Accra-based Okay FM on Monday, March 11, 2024, the Manhyia South constituency chairman appealed to the national executives of the party to call Chairman Wontumi to order.



Strategy



Providing details, Tom Tom said since it became open that the running mate will be chosen from the Ashanti Region, Wontumi has allegedly devised a strategy to benefit from the process.



“He [ Wontumi] is trading the running mate slot. First, he did it with Education Minister, Dr Adutwum and when it failed, he shifted to Dr John Kumah until his untimely death," Tom Tom stated.



Destruction

He further indicated that following the unfortunate death of Dr Kumah, Chairman Wontumi has upped his game to destroy any other person he opposes as a possible running mate. “He is doing this using his aides led by a presenter of Wontumi media, Oheneba Nana Asiedu.”



Tom Tom further averred that developments on Wontumi FM/radio in the last few days attest to the machinations of Chairman Wontumi.



Conspiracies



Against the backdrop of the development, the Manhyia South NPP Chairman stressed the urgent need for the party leadership to check the conspiracies adopted by Chairman Wontumi so as to keep the party intact in Ashanti Region.



“Already, divisions are being created in the region and this must be arrested as early as possible because we cannot toy with our stronghold “ he said.