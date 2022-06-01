Wontumi spent over ¢1 trillion to win the regional election – Aide alleges

I now believe that Wontumi is rich - Wontumi’s aide

Duncan Opoku Boateng, an aide to New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), has stated that his boss spent over ¢1 trillion to win the just ended regional elections.



Speaking in a Top FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Opoku Boateng said that he was surprised by the amount of money Wontumi spent.



He said that the amount of money his boss spent has made him believe that he is really rich.



He added that no candidate in the NPP’s Ashanti Regional election spent more money on the election than Wontumi.

“This was an elastic election … from day one if we add all the expenditure we have inquired in Chairman Wontumi’s camp, we have spent not less than 1 trillion (cedis)… I am telling the truth we have spent not less than 1 trillion (cedis). I can give you the breakdown.



“People say that Chairman Wontumi is rich. I hadn’t seen his physical cash before but this election has made me believe that he is really rich. The man spent over 1 trillion (cedis). Nobody spent more money than Wontumi," he added.



Opoku Boateng, however, indicated added that his boss did not win the regional chairmanship of the party only because of the money he spent but also because of his track record of delivering for the party.



Meanwhile, pollster Ben Ephson has indicated that Chairman Wontumi would have lost his position if he did not pay delegates monies to vote for him.



According to him, there have been a lot of issues in the Ashanti region under his tenure which could have led to his defeat if he didn't pay delegates.



This he said, includes the reduction in percentage of votes in the Ashanti Region from 76 Percent in 2016 to 71.6 percent in 2020.

Ben Ephson had predicted that Chairman Wontumi will lose his position in the just-ended NPP regional elections but the latter retained his seat for the third time.



Speaking on the back of this, Ben Ephson suggested that Chairman Wontumi only won the elections because he paid delegates to vote.







