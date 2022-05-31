Wontumi will be first candidate for jail if we win power in 2024 – NDC Man

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional chairman of NPP

Ashanti Regional Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abass Nurudeen, has stated that Mr. Benard Antwi Bosiako known as Wontumi would be jailed when his party comes to power in 2025.

The New Patriotic Party, (NPP) over the weekends held it delegates conference to elect its regional executives.



In an audio played Oyerepa FM, popular NPP member, Abrahim Boadi known as Opooman revealed that after the NPP regional election, each delegate went home with an amount not less than GHC 30,000.



According to Nurudeen, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling party, Wontumi paid GHC200,000 to each of the 47 constituencies.

“Prior to NPP election, Wontumi paid GHC 200M each to the 47 constituencies in Ashanti Region. He also paid 10,000 Ghana cedi to each delegate” Nurudeen said on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



He questioned the source of fund which Wontumi used during the election.



“Chairman Wontumi has chopped, GHC 10million he took from Exim bank for maize farming at Ejura”. He (Wontumi) is one of the first people that will go to jail when NDC comes to power in 2025,” Nurudeen stated.