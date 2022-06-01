Wontumi won because of his good relationship with others – NPP Communicator

Chairman Wontumi celebrates an infamous victory

A Member of the National Communcations Team, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lady Vera has opined that Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi won the contest at the just ended NPP regional elections by virtue of his good relationship with the people.

Aside that, she said Wontumi also won the contest because he has worked hard over the period.



Chairman Wontumi, polled a total of 464 votes as against that of his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), who got 306 votes.



Prior to his re-lection, he had served as constituency chairman for Bosomtwe before becoming regional chairman in 2014.



As regional chairman, he won his re-election bid in 2018 and has been retained to lead the NPP again from 2022 to 2026.



On the other hand, there have been some allegations that most of the Aspirants paid bribe to influence the delegates to vote for them.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Lady Vera noted that the election was successful on a whole, noting the fact that some regions including Greater Accra, Ashanti Region and the Eastern Regions were keenly contested.



However, she opined that in such areas, it would take something extra, pointing humility, relationship with the people, hardwork and maybe money.



For her, Wontumi’s win was rather associated with hardwork and his personal relationship with the people.



“I watched the elections at Greater Accra, Eastern Region and the Ashanti Region and I realised is that above money is 50 per cent. Relationship and how you deal with people is also 50 per cent. Chairman Wontumi won because of that. Over the years, he has performed and he has that relationship,” she said.



“Wontumi would have won massively but due to some things, he won fairly. This is because when you are in power, people notice your flaws because you are on the seat and you are human. You realise that your opponent always use your flaws and projects them against you but when you look at how Wontumi won, his relationship with others superseded any agenda that was set against him, it was not about money, ” she said.