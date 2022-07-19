Work commences on Suame road after residents pelted Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water

Suame residents protest poor nature of roads

Majority Leader hooted at and pelted with sachet water



Suame MCE says concerns of residents are being addressed



Road constructors have commenced work on the main highway at Suame in the Kumasi Metropolitan District of the Ashanti Region.



This is after residents of the constituency hooted at and pelted sachet water at their Member of Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, for his failure to get the road fixed even though he has represented them for over 20 years.

A video sighted by GhanaWeb showed road contractors with at least three construction vehicles including a bobcat, a dump truck and a water sprinkling truck busily working on the road.



The person who took the video can be heard saying that a miracle is happening because the road is finally being worked on.



“All of a sudden, we have seen workers here trying to do something on the road. It has been an interesting day here at the Suame Constituency… workers are now trying to solve the situation,” he said.



Some artisans at Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Monday, July 18, 2022, hooted at and pelted sachet water at their Member of Parliament over the bad state of roads in the Constituency.

The MP was there to inspect the abandoned Suame highway, which the artisans said had claimed a life due to its deteriorated nature.



The angry artisans, upon hearing of the arrival of the MP, thronged the highway and started hooting at and pelting him with sachets of water.



They also blocked some roads in videos sighted by GhanaWeb.



According to the MCE, the MP managed to make it to a meeting point where he met with leaders of the workers’ groups and explained to them what was being done to address their concerns.

Watch video of the Suame highway being fixed:











