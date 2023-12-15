Work completed at Fomena, Kumawu government hospitals – Ashanti Regional Minister

Simon Osei Mensah

Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has listed the number of health facilities that have been completed and are ready to provide healthcare to the public.

According to Simon Osei Mensah, work has been completed at the Fomena and Kumawu government hospitals, and they are currently waiting on the President to commission the facilities before they open them to the public.



Addressing the media in Kumasi, he assured the people of the government’s commitment to complete more hospital projects while adding that the Defence Ministry has reached common ground with the contractor to return to the site to complete the Afari Military Hospital.



“We have already completed Bekwai, Tepa, and the Fomena hospital, which has also been completed, and they are currently receiving patients, but we are waiting on the President to come and officially commission it.”

“Kumawu too, we have finished and furnished the place with the equipment’s, and they will soon open it up for public use.”



“We had a challenge at Afari, but the Defence Ministry has resolved it with the contractor, and he has returned to the site to complete the work, and we have also finished with the Sewia hospitals,” Simon Osei Mensah said as aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.