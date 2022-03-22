Work hard so we get more money in our next attack – Robbers tell victims at Assin Endwa

Robbers tell victims to work hard do they get more money on their next heist

Some drivers and passengers traveling from Assin Fosu's direction towards Kumasi have been subjected to severe beating by armed robbers after robbing them of their valuables.

The attack occurred around 1:00 am Monday at Assin Endwa in the Assin North District of the Central Region.



The masked armed robbers numbering about 7 robbed their victims of items including mobile phones, traveling bags, and cash. They also took away the keys of about 3 saloon cars and an articulated truck.



The victims say after they were robbed, their attackers added insult to injury by advising them (victims) to work very hard so that they can get more money when they embark on their next attack.

Meanwhile, the Assin Praso District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakonor confirming the incident said, before the operation, the robbers blocked the road with an articulated truck which they seized thereby impeding movement on the road.



He said while efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators, his outfit will also intensify patrols on that stretch.



DSP Moses Osakonor also advised drivers and commuters to be extra careful when traveling at night.