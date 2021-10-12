Work in the interest of Ghanaians - Mahama to SP

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked the new Special Prosecutor to deal with corruption in the country.

Speaking on Koforidua-based Sunrise FM during his thank-you tour of the Eastern Region, the former president said he said he wants the new SP to work in the interest of Ghanaians.



“If President Akufo-Addo keeps exonerating his appointees engaged in corruption, the act will never stop. The government must take steps to stem corruption in the country. We have a new Special Prosecutor. Looking at how he has started his work, we are all hopeful that he will fight corruption…and all of us will support him to do his work.”

He also attributed the issue of robberies to growing economic hardship in the country.



“Prices of goods are currently expensive at the market. If Ghanaians are asked if the country is heading in the right direction, they will say no. Unemployment has worsened. The youth graduate from tertiary institutions over the years without jobs, and that has led to armed robbery and insecurity in the country.”