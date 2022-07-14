Work like ants, bees, find the food – Northern Regional CHASS chair to Buffer Stock

SHS student at dining

Food shortage hits SHS in Ghana

GES assures it will fix food crisis in SHS



Buffer Stock must be proactive, headmaster



The Northern Regional Chairman of the Conference of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) urged the Ghana National Buffer Stock Company to be proactive in working towards securing enough food items for the various senior high schools facing food shortages nationwide.



According to Reverend Edward the Buffer Stock company appears not to be doing enough to ensure the public Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country have a constant supply of food.



In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Reverend Azeka, who is the headmaster of Tamale Senior High School, added that headmasters are doing their best to contain the current food shortage situation but if nothing significante happens soon, they will not be able to prevent the students from revolting.

“(When I say the Buffer Stock should be proactive) what I mean is the timely delivery of food items. If they give us food in a week and the food is going to last for four weeks, they don’t have to sleep until we press the alarm bell again. They have to continuously work very tirelessly like a bee, work like an ant, finding the food where ever it is.



“We are also doing our best to keep our students from reacting badly. That is why we will not wait till we have zero in our stores before pressing the alarm bell,” he said.



He also asserted that the quantity of food the government has sent to the schools to avert the current shortage is not sufficient and might last for only three weeks at most.



He reiterated that the Buffer Stock has to be proactive and ensure that they supply food to the school again before the food they have given them runs out.



The headteacher added that the cries of all the SHS headmasters are not exaggerated instead, they are trying to avoid an explosive situation.

The government has admitted that the various SHSs under the Free SHS programme currently do not have enough food to feed their students. The Ghana Education Service has assured that it will be sending food items to the schools and some schools across the country. So far, reports indicate that some schools are receiving some food items.



