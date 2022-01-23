Work on Apiate road destroyed by explosion begins

A crater was created in a major road following the explosion

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has begun works on the ditch created on the Apiate a community near Bogoso.

According to a statement shared on its Facebook page, the Ministry said the contractor M/S Gabriel Couto, has mobilized to site and currently working at Apiate.



The road linking Bogoso to Tarkwa had a crater created in it after a vehicle transporting explosives to Chirano Gold Mines exploded.



Police say the vehicle crashed with a motorbike which caught fire and in turn triggered the explosives to explode.

The explosion has taken dozens of lives whiles leaving others severely injured and many others displaced.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it has begun investigation into the explosion and has promised to bring people culpable to book.