Work on Ashanti Regional 250-bed hospital is 90 percent complete - Resident Engineer

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo(M) and his delegation

Source: GNA

Construction works on the Ashanti Regional Hospital, located at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District, is nearing completion, Farouk Amer, Resident Engineer of Messrs. Euroget De-Invest, the contractors, has disclosed.

The facility is about 90 percent complete, with the physical works expected to be finalized by the end of this year (2021), according to the Resident Engineer.



He was briefing the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during an inspection of the project, which is expected to reduce pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ghana’s second-largest health referral facility.







On completion, the Hospital will be fully equipped with an intensive-care unit, operation rooms, delivery suites, gynaecology ward, sterilization department, and medical gas plant for the production of medical gases.



