Work progressing on the Tema-Mpakadan railway project – Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP

Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said that work work is progressing on the Tema – Mpakadan railway, just as the Minister for Railway Development John Peter Amewu said.

But for the coronavirus pandemic, the project was supposed to be completed last year.



“I can confirm work is progressing on the Tema – Mpakadan railway, just as the Minister for Railway Development @johnpeter_amewu said in response to my question in Parliament. Kudos to the President @NAkufoAddo for prioritising the development of railways,” Mr Annoh-Dompreh said in a tweet.



Mr Amewu had told the House in answering a question posed by Mr Annoh-Dompreh that the rail construction work was progressing.



The Tema-Mpakadan rail line is part of the 1,000km Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project which will link Ghana from Tema to Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou.

The two countries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in January 2017 in Ouagadougou to kick-start the project.



According to the plan, some 800km of the railway line will be in Ghana’s territory while the remaining 200km will be on Burkinabe soil.



