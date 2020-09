General News

Work starts on 35km Atebubu-Kojo Danso-Kwame Krom road

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the 35-kilometre Atebubu-Kwame-Danso-Kwame Krom in the Bono East Region.

This road is part of the roads being done under Government’s Critical Roads Programme, with the road being constructed by Justmoh Construction Ltd.



With the project commencing on 22nd April the Contractor is expected to complete construction on October 21, 2022, with the entire cost of the road being borne by Government.



According to the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the following roads are also being constructed within the vicinity of the Bono East Region:



* Upgrading of Asekye – Atebubu Road (Km 15+000 – 30+000), 15km stretch of road expected to be completed by 2nd July 2022;



* Upgrading of (Kumfi – Atebubu) 66+000 – 96+000 Road 30km stretch of road expected to be completed by 18th April 2022;

* Upgrading of Busunya Town Roads (5.8km) expected to be completed by 21st July, 2021; and



* Kintampo – Abease – Prang Roa. The total length of road from Kintampo to Prang is 103km. The cumulative length of the sections sealed is 38km. The Contractor is expected to complete project by 19th March 2022.



President Akufo-Addo told the durbar of Chiefs at Atebubu that the massive repairs, upgrading, rehabilitation and construction of the many road and bridge development projects demonstrate his government’s commitment to the development of road infrastructure across the country.



He was confident that the difficulties faced by farmers and traders, in their bid to transport their farm produce to the major market centres in Kumasi, Techiman, Nkoranza, Sunyani and other parts of the country, will be ameliorated after the completion of this road project.



Earlier in the day, President Akufo-Addo also commissioned a 1,000 metric tonne pre-fabricated warehouse at Kwame Danso, in the Sene West constituency. It is one of eighty (80) being constructed across the country.

According to the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, prior to the assumption of office of President Akufo-Addo, there were only twenty-seven (27) warehouses in the country, all of which were constructed in the 1960s.



He explained further that, as a result of the success of the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, the warehouse is expected not only to reduce post-harvest losses, but will also motivate farmers to increase production, create market linkages, stabilise prices for farmers and increase their incomes.



In addition, this intervention will create employment, ensure a continuous flow of agriculture produce in the market within the locality and across the country.



The Kwame Danso warehouse has ancillary facilities such as an office and laboratory, chain-link fencing with gatehouse, a water system, and a solar powered grain dryer, amongst others.

