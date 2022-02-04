Work to begin on Agenda 111 District Hospital at Tempane - Health minister

Health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

All preparatory works towards commencement of Agenda 111 completed

Government secures US$100-million start-up fund for Agenda 111



Cadastral plans for 91 district hospital sites completed, Finance Minister



The health minister has indicated that work on the Tempane District Hospital in the Upper East Region of Ghana, will commence shortly as all works towards the commencement have been completed.



According to Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the hospital forms part of the government’s Agenda 111 programme earmarked across the country.



The health minister’s comments come after the MP for Tempane, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, asked when the construction of the Tempane District Hospital will commence.



The health minister said “Mr Speaker, the Tempane District Hospital has also been planned under Agenda 111. To herald the commencement of the works on the Agenda 111 projects, sod was cut on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Atwima Kwamwomma District hospitals including Tempane under Agenda 11. All preparatory works towards the commencement of works have been completed. Currently, zonal consultant and works to commence shortly, by the end of November 2022.”

Agenda 111



The programme involves the construction of hospitals in districts where there are none, including the establishment of two psychiatric hospitals for the middle and the southern belts, seven regional hospitals, and the rehabilitation of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



In August 2021, the government announced that it had secured a US$100-million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) for the commencement of work on the projects.



The minister of information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, also said a project implementation committee, chaired by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the number of hospitals to be built, and that each unit would cost US$17 million, while each hospital was expected to be completed within 12 months.



And during the presentation of the 2022 budget by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in Parliament last November, he indicated that work had begun on some of the hospitals, and that “cadastral plans for 91 district hospital sites have been completed and work has begun at a number of sites.”