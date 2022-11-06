Work with Mahama to resolve our economic situation – Govt charged

Deputy Speaker of GIJ General Assembly, Abena Prempen

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Akufo-Addo, has been advised to engage in broad consultation with former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to resolve Ghana’s current economic woes.

The Deputy Speaker of the General Assembly at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Abena Prempen made this appeal arguing collaboration is the only solution to the country’s economic woes and not the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Sharing her opinion on the address of President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama on the economic situation of the country and the way forward, she told Sefah-Danquah on e.tv Ghana’s Campus Dialogue themed; ‘Ghana’s Economic Challenges And Return To The IMF’, “I think if the current gov’t will come down a bit and consider the measures presented by former President Mahama, then it’ll help the country greatly.”



Expressing doubt over the success of the IMF deal and support to Ghana, she described the country as being in an economic conundrum which can be resolved if pride and egos are put aside.



“This is not the time for a political division. The country is in an economic situation which needs immediate redress. Although we are in talks with the IMF, what if the deal doesn’t go through? What are we going to do as a country if that fails and this is a question I want the Finance Minister to answer,” she stated.

Rather than sit around for the IMF deal to fail, she charged the government to start initiating a plan B which is joining forces with the opposition for the benefit of Ghanaians.



Runaway inflation and soaring food prices have compelled Ghana to seek bailouts from the International Monetary Fund.



Ghana needs the bailout to shore up its battered economy and prevent commodity prices from spiraling completely out of control.