Work with other religious groups to preserve Ghana’s peace – Bawumia to Muslims

82878577 Bawmia spoke at the launch of the National Muslim Conference in Accra

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, 22 September 2022, joined the National Chief Imam and other Muslim leaders and groups for the opening of the 2nd National Muslim Conference (NMC) in Accra.

The NMC brought together various Muslim groups through the efforts of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament.

Dr Bawumia urged the conference to uphold its ideals, and also join hands with other faith-based groups, such as the Christian Council of Ghana, to preserve the country’s unity, as well as become development partners of government for the betterment of the country.

