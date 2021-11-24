‘Work with the executive to develop Ghana’ – Kwaku Kwarteng to MPs

Kwaku Kwarteng

Kwaku Kwarteng has urge MP to support government develop Ghana

He said, the MPs must cut down cost



He was contributing to a debate on the 2022 budget



Kwaku Kwarteng, the Obuasi MP, has appealed to his colleagues to work with the executive arm of government to develop Ghana’s economy.



According to him, the legislature must partner with the executive in cutting down costs so that they can raise revenue.



He said, his colleagues should not assume that it is only the executive that needs to cut down cost.



“This is a new Parliament, we must partner with the government in cutting costs and in raising revenue. Under no circumstance should we pretend that it is the job of just the Executive to cut [down] costs.