‘Work with the executive to develop Ghana’ – Kwaku Kwarteng to MPs

Kwaku Kwarteng has urge MP to support government develop Ghana
He said, the MPs must cut down cost
He was contributing to a debate on the 2022 budget
Kwaku Kwarteng, the Obuasi MP, has appealed to his colleagues to work with the executive arm of government to develop Ghana’s economy.
According to him, the legislature must partner with the executive in cutting down costs so that they can raise revenue.
He said, his colleagues should not assume that it is only the executive that needs to cut down cost.
“This is a new Parliament, we must partner with the government in cutting costs and in raising revenue. Under no circumstance should we pretend that it is the job of just the Executive to cut [down] costs.
“My solemn appeal to my colleagues of this House this morning, as we consider this debate is that let us for the love of this country, let us for the concern we have for the economy of this country, let us approve this budget, let us approve the interventions of this budget and deal with the problem that has bedevilled our economy,” he said on the floor of the House on Tuesday, while contributing to the debate on the 2022 Budget.
The Chairman of the Finance Committee in Parliament urged his colleagues to cut down their expenditure and procurement of calendars and cars which do not contribute to the growth of the economy.
He further appealed for the MPs to lead by example and stop blaming the Executive for the poor economic performance.
Parliament formally commenced a debate on the 2022 Budget presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday. Deliberation on the ‘Agyenkwa’ budget is expected to end on Friday, November 26.
