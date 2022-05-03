Workers’ Day: Adopt prudent measures to lessen economic hardship – Ofosu-Ampofo to govt

NDC chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the government to take measures to reduce prevailing economic hardship in the country.

According to the NDC, workers are the engine of societies, adding that, it is their toil and sweat that provide all the necessities of life.



In a statement signed by the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for the May Day Celebration, it said, “In this vein, we call on the Akufo-Addo government to address the numerous challenges being faced by the workers of Ghana, and, in particular, to ensure that the hardships imposed on all by the incompetence of the government, are ameliorated by prudent measures designed to lessen the cost of living."



“As we join all workers to mark this auspicious day, we want to assure them that upon the accession of power by the NDC in January, 2025, the pains and sorrow of the workers of Ghana will receive our utmost focus and attention,” the NDC indicated.



He further indicated that in the labour of workers lies the fate of every community everywhere in the world.

“We in the National Democratic Congress take this opportunity to salute all workers for their tireless and continuous efforts that contribute to the building of our beloved country Ghana. We are especially proud of the special relationship that we have cultivated with workers over the years,” Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo stated.



He continued “We know that when workers are happy and satisfied at their workplace and at the end of the month, this country’s level of productivity will increase by leaps and bounds, and all our citizens will be the beneficiaries.



“As we celebrate our workers for their commitment and dedication to duty, we also hail them for their unflinching love for Ghana. Ghana workers, AYEKOO.”