Workers of Airport Women’s Hospital mobilize blood for National Blood Service

Source: GNA

Workers of Airport Women’s Hospital has organized a special donation exercise for the National Blood Service.

The one-day exercise was also to provide the base for patients of the hospital to have easy access to blood in times of emergency, especially for pregnant women and newborn babies.



In all over 30 workers and volunteers donated blood to the national blood bank.



The exercise was in partnership with National Blood Service, Zipline Ghana Limited and E&E Medical Center.



Miss. Audrey Acheampong Public Relations and Marketing Manager of Airport Women’s Hospital, the exercise was the initiative of the workers as part of their contribution to the hospital.



She noted that, the gesture was to ensure that women and children are saved in times of emergency adding that, there was no excuse for women and children to die as a result of a shortage of blood.

“It is unacceptable for people to die as a result of a shortage of blood in this modern era, hence the need to provide blood for future use,” Mrs Acheampong added.



Women and children have the right to live, hence the need to prepare for eventualities at the hospital.



“With this exercise, we are convinced that women and children would be saved not only at the hospital but across the nation,” she said.



According to Miss Achemapong, they were looking forward to having periodic blood donation to support the exercise.