Workers’ unions of SD Dombo University suspend strike

Workers’ unions of the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) have suspended their industrial action over the intended migration of staff of SDD-UBIDS and CKT-UTAS to the Controller and Accountant General Department’s (CAGD’s) payroll (IPPD2), in contravention of the existing agreements on the matter.

A statement they issued said the decision to suspend the strike was reached following a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed between the workers’ unions (SDD-UBIDS and CKT-UTAS) and the Minister of Education for all migration processes to be halted until all the conditions precedent for the migration of public universities unto the CAGD’s IPPD2 are met.



“This MoA was reached at a meeting on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, between the leadership of the workers’ unions of the two universities and the Minister of Education, with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), CAGD, and Management of the two universities in attendance. We call on all our members to resume work with immediate effect.

“We wish to give special thanks to the Hon. Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, for his intervention and show of leadership in bringing resolution to the matter. We further pray the Hon. Minister to hold all the relevant stakeholders that must act on the MoA to do so speedily.



“We also wish to thank all stakeholders who supported us in the fight for our welfare. A big thank you to the media for bringing our concerns to the attention of all relevant stakeholders,” the statement said.