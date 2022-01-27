Working condition of agencies under Justice Ministry not the best - Godfred Dame

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame

Agencies under justice ministry understaffed, Attorney General

Attorney General assures Law House would be completed this year



Legal Aid Commission and the Council for Law Reporting to receive vehicles



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has lamented the poor working conditions of agencies under his ministry.



According to the minister, the buildings of these state agencies are particularly in bad shape and need refurbishment.



The minister who made these remarks during a working visit to offices of the Legal Aid Commission and the Council for Law Reporting on Wednesday, January 6, 2022, added that the agencies are also understaffed.



“Their staff strength is very, very low. The building in which they operate is in dilapidation,” Godfred Dame was quoted by citinewsroom.com.

The attorney general, however, noted that he was working to improve these bad working conditions.



“So, the tasks and processes to ensure that we have a modern Attorney General’s office fit for purpose are what I have undertaken to do to ensure that we complete the facilities at our disposal,” he said.



In this regard, the attorney general said government is committed to completing the 10-storey law house which has been under construction for the past 18 years.



“We have committed ourselves to its completion, and we have progressed and the law house will be completed by the end of this year,” he said.



He added that the Legal Aid Commission and the Council for Law Reporting will have good offices once the Law House is completed.



The minister also disclosed that the two agencies would soon receive 18 vehicles to assist them perform their duties effectively.