Works and Housing Minister opens new SHC project at Adenta

The Minister for Works and Housing Francis Assenso Boakye has opened a new housing project by the State Housing Company (SHC).

The minister commissioned the new housing project, known as the ‘Urban Premier Court,’ on Tuesday, 16 August 2022.



The ‘Urban Premier Court,’ comprises apartment buildings situated at Adenta, near Accra.



It is expected to provide housing solutions which are accessible and affordable for Ghanaians.

It is a new development by the SHC.



The SHC since the year 2017, has gradually become a robust entity providing housing units on the Ghanaian market by leveraging on its Internally Generated Funds (IGF).