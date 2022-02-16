World Bank has given us US$430m – Health Minister confirms

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has confirmed that the World Bank has given the country up to US$430million in the fight against COVID-19.

Addressing the media during a visit by Vice President for the Western and Central Africa Region, Ousmane Diagana, to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to inspect the rehabilitated fevers unit funded by them, Mr. Agyemang-Manu elaborated how the money has been dispensed.



“So far, we have received US$430million from the World Bank but we have not finished spending all that money. We have reserved some for the construction of infectious disease treatment centres across the country that will give us beds.



“And we have invested into 12 other units of health infrastructure as a basis for infectious diseases centres across the country. All the regions have got at least one, and we are working to complete these facilities in no time,” he noted.



“In the principle of leaving no one behind, we have to utilise the World Bank money to procure 20,000 wheel-chairs for distribution to the society of disabled people in Ghana, and the rest to various facilities. So, we tried to include everybody in the quest to fight the battle,” he said.



He then commended the World Bank for its continuous support to the country. especially in terms of healthcare delivery.



The health minister encouraged all to pat themselves on the back, since Ghana is one of the two countries who got the COVID-19 emergency response right with the help of World Bank.

“On the record, Ghana is known to be one of the two countries that got the COVID-19 emergency response right. Ghana did so well, but without support from the World Bank we wouldn’t have got to where we are. Our president was so committed, did so well; he pushed in investments and the World Bank money came in at a very good time.”



Change in vaccination protocols



The health minister further indicated that the vaccination protocols have changed; hence, the country has started vaccinating pregnant women and children from the ages of 15 to 18 years.



“We are now vaccinating pregnant women and younger people below 18 up to 15 years; so World Bank, we want to rely on you for continuous support and Ghana will never fail you.”



Mr. Agyeman-Manu revealed that the country currently has an about-10 million stock of vaccine doses, and is still expecting more through the bilateral relationship with COVAX and World Bank.



He then added that more than 16 million Ghanaians have so far been fully vaccinated.