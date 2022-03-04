8
World Bank processes $60.6m additional COVID-19 funding for Ghana - Report

President Akufo Addo 645x375 1 President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another money to be injected into the local economy by World Bank by end of March

Pumping of $60.6m to support fight against coronavirus

Government of Ghana previously received US$435.8 million from World Bank

An amount of $60.6 million is being processed to be given to Ghana as an additional COVID-19 fund from the World Bank, myjoyonline.com has reported.

According to the news portal, the aforementioned amount is pending approval and would be handed over to the Government of Ghana before the end of March this year.

The gesture by the World Bank comes after an auditing firm, Betton Wood institution, conducted an audit into the US$435.8 million that the World Bank had earlier disbursed to Ghana to help government contain the global pandemic - coronavirus.

So far, the Government of Ghana has made use of US$435.8 million injected into the local economy.

Myjoyonline reported that, "$2.5 million was rechanneled from a previous Maternal and Child Health and Nutrition Project (MCHNP); $65.0 million from the CERC of the GARID project; $35.0 million of the Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project and its 1st and 2nd additional financing of $130 million and $200 million, respectively as well as $3.3 million from the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF)."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
