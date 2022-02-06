World Cancer Day: Provide healthcare access to poor and vulnerable - Dr. Wiafe Addai

World Cancer Day is often marked on February 4 every year

President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, said integrated approach must be adopted to evolve cancer-reduction strategies aimed at providing greater access to care for the poor and vulnerable.

She explained that cancers in Ghana could be significantly reduced if Charities operating within that space are assisted with adequate resources and logistics to reach the hinterland where the condition is pervasive, due to abject poverty and ignorance.



Dr. Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, said this during the celebration of the 2022 World Cancer Day at Goaso in the Asunafo North municipal in the Ahafo region, on Friday, February 4, 2022.



The celebration was under the theme “Close the Care Gap”, and it was organized by the Breast Care International (BCI) in collaboration with the Goaso Traditional Council and Ghana NCD Alliance.



World Cancer Day is an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) in February 4, 2000, among others things to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of cancer to ensure early detection and treatment.



She then called on the government and other relevant stakeholders to help expose significant barriers related to socio-economic factors that prevent many people from accessing life-saving services, including treatment and care.



“Closing the gap on cancer disparities cannot be done today or tomorrow, it’s something we can work towards it. The government, politicians, traditional authorities must come together in discussing diagnoses, prevention and treatment of cancers,” she stated.

Dr. Mrs Wiafe Addai, who is also the chairperson for the Ghana NCD Alliance, added that “the closing care gap can be done if disparities in cancer diagnosis, prevention and treatment between the rich and the poor are eliminated, through the collaborative efforts by all the health industry players”.



She also lamented on the upsurge in cancer cases in Ghana annually and called for prompt action to check the situation through intensify education in the hinterlands.



“The 2020 Globocan cancer report estimates that 24,009 new cases of cancer occur annually in Ghana out of which 15,802 die. The most common cancers, according to the report, are breast, (4,482-2,055), liver, (3, 45-3,166) cervix (2,797-1, 69), and prostrate (2,129-1,117),” she revealed.



The Omanhene of Goaso Traditional Area, Nana Akwasi Bosompra, who chaired the occasion, said the fight against cancers in the country should not be limited to few individuals like Dr. Mrs Wiafe Addai, but a national ‘canker’ that needs a concerted efforts by all.



He also dispelled the notion that cancers like breast cancer are caused by witchcraft and urged the public to report to the hospital if they notice an unusual thing in their breasts to prevent late stage cases that can lead to death.



Nana Akwasi Bosompra concluded in his speech by appealing to the government to set up cancer treatment centres in the district capitals across Ghana, equipped with the needed resources and logistics to assist in cancer education.