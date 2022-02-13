World Condom Day marked

World Condom Day is Marked on February 14 of every year

The 13th day of February in every year has by convention become a day marked globally as Condom Day.

World Condom Day is celebrated in conjunction with Valentines Day which falls on February 14 of every year.



The day is commemorated to promote condom use and safe sex practice and is marked on every nation’s health calendar.



In the case of Ghana however, the day lacks the level of attention it attains in other jurisdictions.



Of all the several state institutions in the health sector, a search by GhanaWeb shows only the Food and Drugs Authority commemorated the day with a post on its Facebook page.



“Unplanned pregnancies and STIs can be prevented with the use of condoms. Love right this season and protect yourselves,” the authority captioned an artwork on its Facebook page posted on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The FDA also used the opportunity to announce its role in the promotion safe sex and lifestyles by emphasizing its responsibility of regulating “condoms to ensure they are safe.”



The Ghana Health Service and the National AIDS Commission however have so far not made any announcement in commemoration of the day.



Condom use is promoted as one of the best safety measures against sexually transmitted diseases including HIV AIDS.



According to the National AIDS Commission, some 346,120 citizens are living with the HIV/AIDS virus.



