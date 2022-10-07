World Day of Decent Work: One of the most dangerous jobs with the smallest pay

Fishing has been categorised by the ILO as one of the most dangerous occupations worldwide

GhanaWeb Feature:

It is described by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) as one of the most dangerous occupations with an estimated number of 35 million workers worldwide; including full-time, part-time and occasional workers – Fishing.



The importance of fishing and the fishing industry cannot be underestimated particularly because all over the world, fish is widely consumed as a major source of protein.



The profession undoubtedly contributes millions to the economic growth of countries globally; developed, developing and underdeveloped countries alike.



It is however one of the professions whose workers have some of the most irregularities as far as wages and salary payments are concerned.



How much do fishers earn? How decent is this wage? Is the work they do equal to the amount they receive? And ultimately, are fishers engaging in decent work?



We take a look at some of the dangers associated with fishing side by side payment conditions of fishers:



Why the ILO considers fishing dangerous:



Fishing is considered a potentially hazardous occupation by the ILO because it is physically demanding work often carried out for long working hours in dangerous conditions.

Fishers are exposed to harsh weather, extreme temperatures and conditions, and mostly spend long periods of time far away from home.



Sometimes, there are cramped conditions, with low levels of hygiene and facilities for these fishers.



There are also unpredictable events including wreckages which may result in drowning, fires and explosions, tripping among other things.



In a number of countries, the fatality rates for persons in the fishing sector are many times greater than the national average, for example higher than those for fire-fighters or police. These rates may exceed 150 to 180 per 100,000 workers, rivalled only by such other hazardous occupations as forestry and coal mining.







Payment mode or salary:



As a result of the recruitment system, most fishers are recruited very informally, some of them without workmen agreements.



As such, there are no laid down modes of payment for such people. For most commercial fishers in Ghana, it is a situation of work and pay while some others who work for canoe owners may have to split the proceeds of their catch when they return among other things.

This is despite the decline in fish stock in the country’s waters lately, resulting in lesser fish.



Ultimately, the average fisherman in Ghana does not earn much.



Also, benefits including pensions, SSNIT, and insurance among others are not secured. In some cases, because the fishers don’t earn much from their catch, they usually prefer cash to future benefits.



The UN’s role and the ILO Conventions:



The United Nations defines decent work as employment that is productive and delivers a fair income. It also should ensure workplace security, social protection, better prospects for personal development and social integration.



Under its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8; Decent Work and Economic Growth, the UN intends to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all; this should include fishers.



This is why the United Nations (UN) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) are joining efforts to promote decent work in the fisheries and marine sector in Ghana as an entry point to dealing with forced labour in Ghana.



The ILO’s Convention; C. I88 which focuses on Work in Fishing provides standards for decent work among fishers.

The convention makes provision for standards that cover health, hours of work, repatriation, wages among others.



Payment of fishers:



Article 23



Each member, after consultation, shall adopt laws, regulations or other measures providing that fishers who are paid a wage are ensured a monthly or other regular payment.



Article 24



Each member shall require that all fishers working on board fishing vessels shall be given a means to transmit all or part of their payments received, including advances, to their families at no cost.



Ratification:



Ghana is yet to ratify the ILO Conventions including C188 - Work in Fishing Convention (2007) and the Private Employment Agencies Convention, 1997 (No. 181).

This follows the launch of the ILO Report on Forced Labour and Forced marriage on September 12, 2022.



Convention C. 188 is currently before parliament according to the Ghana Maritime Authority.



The next stage is for the worldwide support that the Convention has been received to be translated by governments into national laws, regulations or other measures. The Convention will enter into force twelve months after the first ten countries (eight with coastlines) ratify it.



Forced labour, as set out in the ILO Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (No.29),1 refers to “all work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty and for which the said person has not offered himself voluntarily.”



Authored by: Wonder Ami Hagan