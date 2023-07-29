World Hepatitis Day: TTH engages Specialists to tackle increasing Hepatitis B & C cases

File Photo

Source: Mumuni Yunus

Ghana has seen a rise in cases of the deadly Hepatitis B (HBV) and C (HCV) viruses in the last seven years with experts calling for a national policy to addressing the threat it poses to Ghanaians.

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are liver infections caused by a virus and may lead to chronic hepatitis if not diagnosed early. They are spread by contact with contaminated blood; for example, from sharing needles and other equipment and through sexual intercourse with an infected person.



About 2 billion people worldwide are estimated to have been exposed to HBV in particular, with almost one-quarter of them having a chronic infection



In Ghana, the prevalence of chronic Hepatitis C Virus was estimated to be at three (3) percent nationally in 2016 while the national prevalence of chronic Hepatitis B Virus was estimated to be between 8.36% (2020) and 12.30% (2016).



Deaths related to HBV and HCV continue to rise. From 2015 to 2019, there was a seven (7) percent increase in HBV-related deaths and an eight (8) percent increase in HCV-related deaths, the opposite direction of the World Health Organization 2020 goal of reducing HBV and HCV related deaths by 10% from 2015 to 2020.



While there is no known treatment for Hepatitis B, experts say it can be managed when diagnosed at the early stages. With Hepatitis C, experts say it can now be cured.

It is against this backdrop that the Tamale Teaching Hospital has engaged the services of specialist doctors to offer specialist services to Hepatitis B and C patients in Northern Ghana.



A special unit has been established at the hospital where all Hepatitis related cases are referred to.



The unit will offer treatment to patients and embark on awareness campaigns to get more people to test to know their status.



Speaking to the media on World Hepatitis Day which fell on Friday, July 28, Physician Specialist in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the TTH, Dr Salimatu Asam Moro said the hospital has the equipment to support the specialists offer quality services to patients.



“The Hepatitis B can be managed, so we have specialists available, they can monitor you, start you on treatment at the appropriate time to reduce your risk of developing the complication” she said.

Dr Salimatu said with the Ministry of Health offering free treatment for Hepatitis C, it was easy for patients to be treated for the disease.



“The Hepatitis C is curable, so we have media actions you can take for three months and after the three months you will be cured. At the moment, the Ministry is offering free treatment for Hepatitis C, so anybody who is positive, we’ll offer you the medication for free for three months” she added.



This will be a positive development for the people in the Northern part of the country as patients suffering from Hepatitis B and C usually travel down south for treatment because of the unavailability of Hepatitis specialists.



Meanwhile, the TTH organized free Hepatitis screening as part of activities to celebrate the World Hepatitis Day.



Over 2,000 people, including staff of the hospital and residents of Tamale were screened for free while persons who were diagnosed the two viruses were immediately referred to the specialists for treatment.