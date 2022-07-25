World IVF Day: How lifestyle can lead to fertility problems

The best age for a woman to give birth is 22

Principal Fertility Specialist at the Medifem multi-specialist and fertility centre, Dr. Nana Henaku-Larbi, has outlined some lifestyle choices that may cause fertility problems among both men and women.



According to him, the intake of alcohol, smoking, and late birth increases the risk of infertility in most people.



He noted that infertility is not gender-specific, adding that over 40% of fertility issues come from men.

Dr. Henaku-Larbi cited the wearing of tight underwear by men affects the production of sperms, leading to fertility problems in the long term.



Dr. Henaku-Larbi gave this advice during an interview on GhanaWeb Special to mark World IVF Day



Set on the day the first In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) conceived baby was born – July 25, 1978 – World IVF Day marks the importance of the IVF technique in infertility treatment.



A subsidiary of Medifem Multi-Specialist Hospital, the Accra Fertility Centre (AFC), having championed infertility treatment for close to a decade, decided to mark this year’s IVF day with social media activations to raise awareness about infertility treatment and to encourage couples to defy the stigma and seek help.



The IVF technique involves a “series of procedures used to help with fertility and assist with the conception of a child.”

During IVF, matured eggs are retrieved from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab, under strict and conducive conditions. It is this process of fertilization outside an organism in a test tube or culture dish that is termed “In Vitro” – Latin for “within the glass”. The fertilized egg(s) are then transferred into a uterus to be carried for nine-month gestation period.



Dr. Nana Kwame Henaku-Larbi said, “unlike other fertility treatments, the process of IVF allows for control of the number of embryos to be transferred into the uterus and the possibility to test for other conditions that might be indicated by the medical history.”



IVF is the most effective form of assisted reproductive technology. The procedure can be done using one’s own eggs and partner's sperm or that of a known or anonymous donor.”



