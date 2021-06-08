World Oceans Day: We have failed to protect marine environment – UG Fisheries Department

Illegal mining and plastic pollution is endangering the ocean

The Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences at the University of Ghana has expressed concern at the level at which human activities are destroying the marine environment.

The Department, in a statement commemorating this year’s World Ocean Day, said that human activities such as illegal mining, and plastic pollution were endangering the ocean, its biodiversity and ecosystem services.



They add that “these have activities have led to the negative impacts on the health and ecological integrity of the oceans resulting in a decline, disruption of its functions and in many cases the loss of most life-sustaining services provided by the world’s oceans.”



Whilst touting their efforts in preserving the ocean, they are calling on all persons to join further the cause.



“As a teaching and research Department in the University of Ghana, we have been organizing beach clean up exercises, educational sessions in basic and secondary schools and coastal communities, and seminars to educate the general populace on the importance of oceans to livelihoods of man. We call all to join in this cause,” part of the statement reads.

They also called on Ghanaians to be quick to report persons engaging in illegal activities that endanger the marine environment.



We all owe our planet the responsibility of protecting its natural resources and ecosystems, including our Oceans. Next time you pass by the beach or a coastal community and you see anyone engaging in any of the activities listed above as threats, report them to the necessary Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) such as the Environmental Protection Agency, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Ghana Maritime Authority, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Navy, NADMO, and Municipal and District Assemblies.



This year’s theme for the celebration is ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’