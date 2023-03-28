World Oral Health Day: People are dying due to oral cancer; prevention is key – Dental Surgeon

Dr Louisa Ansong-Satekla is Dental Surgeon

Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla has stressed that death owing to oral diseases are preventable thus members of the public should make it a habit to consult a dentist early when they have a dental problem.

The Dental Surgeon spoke exclusively to Class News’ Prince Benjamin on the sidelines of the World Oral Health Day observation held at the Duala Medical Centre, Burma Camp, Accra.



She indicated that her earnest message to the public is that “we all give oral health the attention it so desperately needs and requires because oral health forms a great part of our overall well-being and so this is why a such as this is being commemorated and we’re doing so much, especially in this part of the world where oral health is seen by many as a luxury and not the necessity that it actually is.”



“It’s important that we book appointments to see our dentists even when there is nothing wrong because unfortunately here, it seems that most people only go and see a dentist when they are in pain and by which time all the damage has already been done but prevention is key,” the Official FDI World Dental Federation Ambassador for World Oral Health Day stressed.



She entreated the public to visit a dentist at least twice a year “just to make sure that everything is okay because we’re losing more and more people from diseases such as oral cancer which should not be the case.”

“Early detection saves lives,” she emphasised. “It’s very important that we take note of these things and then we take actions to prevent loss of lives and things like that.”



Dr. Louisa Satekla chaired the World Oral Health Day observation organised by and held at the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Duala Medical Centre, Burma Camp, Accra, Monday, March 20, 2023.



The 2023 World Oral Health Day celebration is themed: Be proud of your mouth.