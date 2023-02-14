0
Menu
News

World Radio Day: Desist from conduct that could escalate tensions in flash points – Media told

Kmk World Radio Day

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ministry of Information has asked the media that operate in areas that have recorded sporadic violence to conduct themselves in ways to promote peace.

A statement issued and signed by Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said it would be prudent for the media to do so to prevent an escalation of the situation in the violent-prone areas.

The statement was issued in commemoration of World Radio Day, marked on February 13 every year.

The statement said” so on a day like this, as we celebrate World Radio Day with the theme Radio and Peace, we would like to, in particular, remind our colleagues who operate in places where sometimes tensions may rise and explode into a conflict that we have a specific responsibility to help in the exercise to bring peace and unity, and not necessarily fuel tensions. And on this day, we celebrate all who are in this industry”.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi